Revolutionaries to supernovas: Glamour names women of 2017
NEW YORK — It's been one epic year for women, a notion definitely not lost on Glamour magazine.
Glamour announced its winners Monday for women of the year from the worlds of politics, entertainment, fashion, business and more. This year's class includes U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, 27 key facilitators of the Women's March on Washington and astronaut Peggy Whitson. The other winners ahead of a Nov. 13 gala in Brooklyn, New York, are actor Nicole Kidman, singer Solange Knowles, Syrian refugee Muzoon Almellehan, late-night TV host Samantha Bee, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Dior's first female creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and "Wonder Woman" helmswoman Patty Jenkins.
Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive says the winners are "wildly diverse changemakers" who reflect a "tumultuous and electric year for women."
