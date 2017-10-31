Cynthia Nixon to host the National Book Awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon's new role will be on the bookish side.
The award-winning actress is hosting the National Book Awards ceremony, the National Book Foundation announced Tuesday. The Nov. 15 dinner event will be held in New York City. Competitive prizes will be given for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature. Honorary prizes will be handed out to Annie Proulx (Proo) and Scholastic CEO Richard Robinson, with former President Bill Clinton and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway among the presenters.
Previous hosts of the National Book Awards include Steve Martin, Andy Borowitz and Garrison Keillor.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Councillor Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale
-
Drunk man found unconscious beside tree in Dartmouth with rifle