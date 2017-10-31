MGM returns to film distribution with Annapurna partnership
NEW YORK — The storied movie studio MGM is getting back into distribution, teaming with Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures in a joint venture that could have ramifications for the next James Bond film.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Annapurna announced their new partnership Tuesday,
Neither MGM nor Annapurna said if the next Bond movie, planned for 2019, is a part of their new deal. MGM's pact with Sony Pictures on the franchise expired in 2015.
MGM and Annapurna said they will together release about 15 films a years.
