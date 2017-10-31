Netflix exploring 'House of Cards' spinoff amid Spacey flap
A
A
LOS ANGELES — Netflix is exploring a "House of Cards" spinoff as the show's final season nears amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.
The streaming channel, which reportedly is weighing different concepts for the spinoff, said Monday that the upcoming sixth season will be the last for "House of Cards."
The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.
Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken
The final "House of Cards" episodes are in production, with a release date yet to be announced.
