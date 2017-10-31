Netflix says it's suspending 'House of Cards' production after Spacey allegations
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Netflix and the maker of "House of Cards" say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.
The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation
In a joint statement Tuesday, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address "any concerns of our cast and crew."
A Netflix spokeswoman declined to provide further details about the action. On Monday, executives from the two companies
The streaming service announced Monday its Emmy-winning "House of Cards" would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.
Spacey has apologized for the incident he said he doesn't recall but which would have stemmed from "drunken
A release date for the final "House of Cards" episodes has yet to be announced. Netflix is developing a possible spinoff of the drama that helped put the streaming service on the TV series map.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus