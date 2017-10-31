Ontario woman plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults

TORONTO — An Ontario actress plans to launch a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The woman's proposed statement of claim says she met and was sexually assaulted by Weinstein while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The proposed statement of claim alleges that as the woman was leaving the set she was approached by Weinstein who told her she looked like someone he described as his "ex-girlfriend."

It also alleges that someone identifying herself as Weinstein's assistant called the woman, told her Weinstein thought she was very talented and arranged a breakfast meeting at a hotel.

After she got to his hotel room, the document alleges Weinstein overpowered her, pushed her onto a bed, exposed himself, saying he could make her career, and sexually assaulted her.