Run Forrest! Gump impersonator jogs around California city

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Halloween started early in one Southern California city, where a man dressed as Forrest Gump has been running around neighbourhoods and stopping to take pictures with residents.

Video and a photo from police show the man sporting a mangy fake beard, red shorts and a red "Bubba Gump" hat during his jogs around the city of Riverside. It's the same outfit worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 Oscar-winning film "Forrest Gump." Hanks' character spends part of the movie running across the country.