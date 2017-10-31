Under fire, Kevin Spacey won't get International Emmy Award

NEW YORK — The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.

The group says ""it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award."

The award is to honour "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity." Spacey was to get it at a gala on Nov. 20 in New York City. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams.