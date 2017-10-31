What's new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in November
A
A
Share via Email
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV in November:
TOP PICKS
The western "Godless" is a Netflix original co-created by Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank, best known for his writing credits on the likes of "Get Shorty", the Soderbergh-directed "Out of Sight," "Minority Report" and "Logan." The seven-part series is centred on a New Mexico town populated only by women, which gets drawn into a battle between rival outlaws. It's available to stream on Nov. 22.
CraveTV has weekly instalments of the new Showtime comedy "SMILF," starting on Nov. 5. The "semi-autobiographical" series about a young single mom is based on Frankie Shaw's short film of the same name, which won the Sundance Film Festival Jury Award in 2015. And Tragically Hip fans who missed CTV's broadcast of the documentary "Long Time Running" can stream the film starting on Nov. 12.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected this month. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
Nov. 1
21 Thunder (season 1)
A Cure for Wellness
A United Kingdom
A Walk in the Woods
Ali
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Beginners
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Brojects (season 3)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Doors: When You're Strange
The DUFF
Frank & Lola
Greenleaf (season 2)
Hancock
High Anxiety
Hitch
I Am Bolt
In a Valley of Violence
In the Heart of the Sea
Julia
Logan
The Matrix
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Miss Hokusai
Office Christmas Party
Phantom Boy
The Pursuit of Happyness
Rebel Without a Kitchen (season 2)
Romeo is Bleeding
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
The Shawshank Redemption
Silver Streak
Stranger (season 1)
Under Arrest (season 7)
Waking Life
Wall Street
Where the Day Takes You
Young Frankenstein
Nov. 2
Dynasty (season 1; new episodes weekly)
Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight
Nov. 3
The Big Family Cooking Showdown (season 1)
Chelsea (season 2; new episodes weekly)
Nov. 4
Band Aid
Nov. 5
The Dinner
It's Not Yet Dark
The Veil
Nov. 7
Fate/Apocrypa (Part 1)
Project Mc2: (Part 6)
Nov. 9
Cowboys & Aliens
Jetsons: The Movie
Riverdale (season 2; new episodes weekly)
Nov. 10
Blazing Transfer Students (season 1)
Glitter Force Doki Doki (season 2)
Gold
Greenberg
The Killer (O Matador)
Lady Dynamite (season 2)
Mea Culpa
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (season 1)
Scandal (season 7; new episodes weekly)
Nov. 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Nov. 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black
Hickok
Nov. 15
Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
Point Break
Star (season 2; new episodes weekly)
Nov. 16
The Case for Christ
Green Zone
Midnight Run
Nov. 17
A Christmas Prince
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
Longmire (final season)
Luna Petunia (season 3)
Marvel's The Punisher
Mudbound
Shot in the Dark (season 1)
Spirit: Riding Free (season 3)
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters (season 1)
Nov. 21
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
Saving Capitalism
Nov. 22
Cherry Pop
Godless
Nov. 23
Bushwick
Deep
The Dilemma
Field of Dreams
Religion of Sports (season 1)
She's Gotta Have It (season 1)
Nov. 24
Cuba and the Cameraman
The Girl from the Song
The Many Faces of Ito (season 1)
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA (season 1)
Nov. 27
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (season 7)
Nov. 28
Glitch (season 2)
Good Morning Call (season 2)
Prison Playbook (season 1)
Nov. 30
State of Play
CRAVETV
Nov. 3
Active Shooter: America Under Fire (limited documentary series; new episodes weekly)
The Beaverton (season 2 debut, new episodes weekly)
Daytime Divas (season 1)
Lavell Crawford: Home For The Holidays
Quarry (season 1)
W5 (new episodes weekly)
Nov. 4
The Disappearance (new episodes weekly)
Nov. 5
Smilf (season 1 debut; new episodes weekly)
White Famous (new episodes weekly)
Nov. 6
Star Trek: Discovery (new episodes weekly)
After Trek (new episodes weekly)
Nov. 10
A Season With A Navy Football (new episodes weekly)
The Knick (seasons 1-2)
Nov. 12
Long Time Running
Nov. 13
Ill Behaviour (season 1 debut; new episodes weekly)
Nov. 17
P.K. Subban Skate Past The Noise: The Off-season
Tim & Faith Soul2Soul
Nov. 23
Frontier (season 2)
Nov. 24
George Michael: Freedom
The Librarians (season 3)
Marathon Day: The Patriot's Day Bombing
Spectre
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus