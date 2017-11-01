Chuck Norris sues over MRI chemical he says poisoned wife

SAN FRANCISCO — Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday in San Francisco says gadolinium that doctors injected into Gena Norris to improve the clarity of her MRIs have left her weak and tired and with debilitating bouts of pain and a burning sensation.

Gadolinium is a metal found in so-called contrast agents used in many MRIs. Studies have shown it is retained by organs such as the brain, bones and skin.