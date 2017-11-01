Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez discuss relationship

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Lopez says a fire alarm went off during her first date with Alex Rodriguez, literally.

Lopez says she met the former baseball star for a dinner at a Bel Air, California, hotel that was cut short when a fire alarm rang and the couple had to evacuate the building. The couple has discussed their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Rodriguez tells the magazine that he and Lopez are "very much twins" as Latinos from New York. For her part, Lopez says: "I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever."