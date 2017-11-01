Music Review: Endearing set of love songs from Scott Miller
A
A
Share via Email
Scott Miller, "Ladies Auxiliary" (F.A.Y. Recordings)
On "Ladies Auxiliary," Virginia songwriter Scott Miller surrounds himself with all-female accompaniment to sing about the company of females, or more specifically, love — carnal love, poison love, the weight of love and the wait for love.
It's an endearing set. The songs are strong, as is a supporting cast that includes fiddler Rayna Gellert and multi-instrumentalist Anne McCue, who produced on the album.
Miller's sly
The cover "Mother-In-Law" doesn't live up to its promise, in part because it includes a kazoo, rarely a good idea. Better is Bill Monroe's Appalachian blues "With Body and Soul," which Miller nails.
Miller would be better known if he played music full time, but he also has a gig as a cattle rancher, which explains the title of the hilarious closer, "Get Along, Everybody." McCue breaks out the electric guitar to amplify the finale, but it still fits with the rest of the album as Miller sings about the love of labels.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
Removing health claim from soy milk a 'bad move': Canadian expert
-
Dad of missing woman says police took DNA to test against B.C. farm remains
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction