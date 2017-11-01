Never mind Bad Moms, Mindhunter's mothers are relentless shrews: Schneller

The Show: Mindhunter, Season 1, Episode 3 (Netflix)

The Moment: Bad — like, really bad — moms

In the 1970s, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) are early investigators into the mysteries of criminal psychology. They knock on the door of squirrely suspect Dwight (Tobias Segal). Dwight’s battleaxe mom rasps, “Well, now what has he done?”

Inside, she smokes and complains: “Just kill me now because that’s what he’s doing, and it’s a slow death. You think he’d be out of my hair by now, but no.”

“Do you sleep on the couch, Dwight?” Tench asks.

“When he’s not too drunk to get up there,” Dwight’s mom spits.

Later, Tench and Ford meet with Edmund (Cameron Britton), a chatty serial killer whose victims include his own mother. “Is it true you put part of her into the garbage disposal?” Tench asks.

“Her vocal cords,” Edmund answers calmly. “Because I couldn’t shut her up. So I shut her up for good. Now everyone knows it’s because of what she did to me, the way she treated her son.”

I realize this series depicts early days in unlocking the criminal mind, and maybe these nascent shrinks really did blame everything squarely on mom. But good grief! Does every mother here have to be such a relentless shrew? Must their shaming and belittling be so epically horrific?