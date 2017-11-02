Activist Susan Burton wins social justice book prize
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Susan Burton's memoir about her rise from inmate to advocate for ex-convicts has won a new literary prize.
Burton's "Becoming Mrs. Burton" is the inaugural winner of the Goddard Riverside Stephan Russo Book Prize for Social Justice. The award, announced Wednesday night at the annual Goddard Riverside Book Fair gala, is named for and inspired by former Goddard executive director Stephan Russo.
Other nominees included James Forman's "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America," Michelle Kuo's "Reading With Patrick," Richard Reeves' "Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do About It" and Ron Powers' "No One Cares About Crazy People: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal
-
Fashion forward: New recyclable Halifax clothing line 'a first' for Canada
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
'Turning into a nightmare:' Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter