Barry Keoghan maps out a long Hollywood career

Two years ago, director Yorgos Lanthimos stunned audiences with his surreal thriller The Lobster — earning an unlikely Oscar nomination and establishing the Greek auteur as a shining light in surrealist cinema.

Now with his latest film — The Killing of a Sacred Deer — Lanthimos is creeping even further towards eccentricity with a bizarre but brilliant tale of a tormenting teenager.

“Everybody knows Yorgos Lanthimos and what films he makes,” said young star Barry Keoghan during the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. “There was a list of directors I wanted to work with and Yorgos was on that list so when this opportunity came up I dived on it.”

Keoghan, 24, is certainly turning heads himself with his stirring portrayal of the sinister teen who shows up and wrestles himself into the life of a troubled cardiac surgeon (Colin Farrell). Soon, their inexplicable relationship reveals a dark secret and things take a terrible turn.

“I wanted to play Martin as innocent as possible and vulnerable because it’s more scary that way,” explained the soft-spoken Irish-born actor. “(So) I looked at a lot of kids on documentaries and how they behaved on camera.”

From such research, Keoghan weaved a bewildering performance many are suggesting is worthy of Oscar attention. But it’s not just this movie that’s drawing the Dublinite such praise. Perhaps better recognized for this summer’s work in the wartime hit Dunkirk, Keoghan is quickly escalating from acting anonymity to Hollywood’s A-list.

“It’s weird but you’ve got to take it with a pinch of salt,” said Keoghan of the sudden success. “What I focus on is filmmakers and try not to be distracted by all of that (and) keep focusing on who I want to work with, staying patient and picking my roles carefully.”

Keoghan admits working with greats like Lanthimos and Dunkirk’s Christopher Nolan in the space of three months has certainly given him an education as a young thespian. But the actor also insists idols like Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio are just as critical to his Hollywood game plan.

“How they’ve changed in every role and committed themselves and the filmmakers they’ve worked with — I just want that kind of career,” added Keoghan. “You can be ruined in this game early and you have to be careful.”

The keenness of Kidman

“She’s had a great career and she still wants to take risks,” said Keoghan of co-star Nicole Kidman. “When you work with people like that, who are still that committed to this game, it only pushes you.”

Future career?

“I love directing and camerawork,” said Keoghan, whose on-set curiosity earned him a camera gifted from Colin Farrell and Lanthimos. “They’d seen how much I love shots and how interested I was in all of that.”

Ireland’s talent