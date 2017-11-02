Canadian actress Nathasha Henstridge accuses Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct

Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge has joined several other women in making allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct against director Brett Ratner.

Henstridge, who was born in Springdale, N.L., and raised in Fort McMurray, Alta., told the L.A. Times she went to Ratner's New York apartment in the early 1990s to watch a movie with him and some other friends.

The star of movies including "Species" and "The Whole Nine Yards" was a 19-year-old model at the time, while Ratner is a few years older.

Henstridge alleges that she and Ratner were eventually left alone at his apartment, and when she tried to go home, he physically prevented her from leaving until she performed oral sex on him.

In a 10-page letter to the L.A. Times, Ratner's lawyer Martin Singer said the director "categorically" denies Henstridge's accusations and allegations made by five other women in the newspaper's article.

"I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment," Singer said in the letter. "Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."

Singer accused Henstridge of being "upset after learning my client had a girlfriend who he would not leave" for her.

Singer also said Ratner is "confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims."

Warner Bros. has severed ties with Ratner, who directed the "Rush Hour" film series, "Red Dragon," "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Tower Heist."

Ratner had previously said he would step away from work with Warner Bros. for an unspecified amount of time.

"I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved," Ratner said.