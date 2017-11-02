Former FBI head Comey calling his book 'A Higher Loyalty'
NEW YORK — James Comey's upcoming memoir has a pointed title: The former FBI director is calling his book "A Higher Loyalty," Flatiron Books announced Thursday
The former FBI director is calling his book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," Flatiron Books announced Thursday. Comey was fired last spring by President Donald Trump and later testified before Congress that Trump had met with him privately and asked for his loyalty. Comey's book is scheduled to come out next May, roughly a year after his firing. He will cover everything from his brief time serving under Trump to his controversial handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation to his time as deputy attorney general during the George W. Bush administration.
According to Flatiron, Comey will outline the benefits of "good, ethical leadership."
