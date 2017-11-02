Justice Sonia Sotomayor working on 3 books for young people
NEW YORK — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has a crowded book publishing schedule.
Sotomayor is working on three books for young people, Penguin Young Readers told The Associated Press on Thursday. She will be adapting her
Sotomayor, appointed to the court by President Barack Obama in 2009, said in a statement issued through her publisher that she hoped her book would show "happy endings are possible" even for struggling families.
