Justice Sonia Sotomayor working on 3 books for young people

Sotomayor is working on three books for young people, Penguin Young Readers told The Associated Press on Thursday. She will be adapting her bestselling memoir "My Beloved World" for middle-graders. She will collaborate with illustrator Lulu Delacre on a picture-book autobiography about important books for her, "Turning Pages." And she and illustrator Rafael Lopez plan a picture book about "childhood differences." The two memoirs are scheduled for next fall. The book about childhood differences is expected in 2019.