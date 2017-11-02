Media restricted from gun, political questions at CMA Awards
NASHVILLE — The Country Music Association is warning media outlets to avoid questions about a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their annual awards show next week or risk losing credentials.
In media guidelines for Wednesday's 51st annual CMA Awards held in Nashville, Tennessee, the association said the restrictions were "out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved" and they wanted everyone "to feel comfortable talking to press." Media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials "potentially revoked via security escort."
At a media preview Thursday in New York City with hosts Carrie Underwood and Braid Paisley, The Associated Press asked the performers about the Vegas shooting. The stars said they want to
Messages left for CMA reps weren't immediately returned Thursday.
