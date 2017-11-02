Rep: Prince Jackson suffers knee injury in traffic accident
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson's son Prince was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep.
A statement from his representative said the 20-year-old was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and "multiple lacerations" but was released.
The statement added that he was at home and thanks "everyone for their well wishes."
No other information was released.
Prince Michael is the eldest of Jackson's three children. He attends Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The struggle is real: The challenge of depicting a writer's process
Most Popular
-
The best fall of all: Halifax to be among warmest in Canada this November
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal
-
Man seriously injured after being attacked, stabbed inside Halifax apartment