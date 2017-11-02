Rep: Prince Jackson suffers knee injury in traffic accident

LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson's son Prince was involved in a traffic accident Thursday that left him briefly hospitalized, according to his rep.

A statement from his representative said the 20-year-old was headed to his college when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a knee injury and "multiple lacerations" but was released.

The statement added that he was at home and thanks "everyone for their well wishes."

No other information was released.