Ruben Ostlund thinks outside the box with The Square

At a Manhattan screening for his forthcoming feature The Square, filmmaker Ruben Östlund had a rather freaky “life-imitates-art” moment.

Taking audience questions for his satire about a museum curator who’s catapulted into chaos after his phone is stolen, Östlund noticed his own personal possessions missing.

“The funny thing is, it turned out it was the publicist who had taken the wallet and cellphone so it wouldn’t get stolen,” recalled the Swedish director with a chuckle.

“I’m like standing there on stage blaming (the audience) for stealing my stuff — it was a horrible misunderstanding.”

Fortunately for Östlund, that event didn’t take the same path as Christian’s — his lead character whose settled routine unravels into a series of ill-fated episodes after the theft. Impossible to define, the movie is being praised for its satirical study of social and moral responsibility in today’s world.

“Since it’s about society and what kind of society we want, I had to make it so much more nuanced and have more levels in it; it’s a problem because I can’t put the film down to two sentences,” admitted Östlund, comparing his dilemma with a Quentin Tarantino classic.

“Try to explain Pulp Fiction — it’s impossible, and it’s still a really good film so I have to accept that you can make a good film even if it’s hard to (describe).”

One of the other reasons The Square is gathering steam is because of Elisabeth Moss. Playing a clingy, conflicting journalist, the Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale-star was definitely a surprise for Östlund — who knew her solely from Mad Men.

“I did an improv session with her in London (where) I was playing Christian’s part and she was so skillful at pushing me into a corner,” said Östlund. “And when we were on set, I got to know how skillful she is (so) I really enjoyed working with her.”

Östlund and Moss’s hard work is certainly paying off. Having already won honors at the Cannes Film Fest, The Square will be Sweden’s contender for a foreign Oscar — an accomplishment not lost on Östlund.

“It’s important to use those goals to increase my own performance,” explained the director who famously ranted online when 2014’s Force Majeure was overlooked for a nomination.