Russell Peters's CTV series 'Indian Detective' to premiere Nov. 23
Russell Peters's four-part dramedy series "The Indian Detective" will premiere on CTV on Nov. 23.
The series stars the Canadian comedian as a Toronto cop who gets caught up in a murder case while visiting his father in Mumbai.
The cast also includes Canadian actor William Shatner, Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, and "Suits" actress Christina Cole.
The series was filmed on location in Toronto, Mumbai and Cape Town.
It will be Peters's first starring role in a scripted TV show.
The series will air Thursdays after top-rated "Big Bang Theory" and the spinoff "Young Sheldon."
"Canadians — I think you'll love, or at least like my new series #TheIndianDetective," Peters wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Otherwise you're dead inside."
