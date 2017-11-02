TIFF’s Black Star program strikes another blow for Black screen heroes: Howell

It was called “the slap heard ’round the world.”

Actor Sidney Poitier made history in 1967 when his heroic police detective character Virgil Tibbs gave a retaliatory face smack to an angry racist in that year’s Oscar Best Picture winner: In the Heat of the Night, directed by Canada’s Norman Jewison.

This was the first time a Black man had slapped a white man on the Hollywood screen, even in self-defence. The incident, which Poitier improvised to protest the screenplay’s meek instruction that he just turn and walk away, became famous for its defiant affirmation of civil-rights struggles.

Fifty years later, another Oscar Best Picture winner, Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, would make history for multiple “firsts,” among them the status of being the first Best Picture winner with an all-Black cast.

These are things to applaud, but they point to a problem. For Hollywood to still be having major Black film firsts in 2017, it shows just how rare such distinctions have been in the half century since In the Heat of the Night.

Enter Black Star, a film series coming to TIFF by way of the BFI in London. It celebrates 100 years of Black cinema talent, as seen in features and shorts from the silent era to today and including dramas, comedies, musicals and documentaries.

The showcase begins Friday at TIFF Bell Lightbox and continues through Dec. 22. It shines a spotlight on diverse talent that’s often been overlooked by Academy voters — hence the necessary #OscarsSoWhite face-slap of recent years — and shows how much great Black talent has reached the big screen, with or without Oscar’s love.

In the Heat of the Night, which TIFF will screen Friday (with an introduction by BFI curator Ashley Clark) and again on Nov. 17, is an instructive example of the Academy’s blind spot towards Black actors. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, winning five that included Best Picture and also Best Supporting Actor, which went to Rod Steiger for his portrayal of a racist Mississippi police chief in need of an attitude change.

Steiger is great in the film. But so is Poitier, who wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar that year, neither for In the Heat of the Night nor for Stanley Kramer’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, the other big race-themed mainstream hit of 1967. Poitier had already won a Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field in 1964, and he’d been nominated for The Defiant Ones in 1958, so perhaps Academy voters figured he’d been honoured enough.

Or were they frightened by what a powerful symbol Poitier represented, as a Black person who refused to stay in a white-defined space in an America torn by racial strife? This is a question that could be asked in connection with many of the films in the Black Star series, among them Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (screening Nov. 18), John Landis’ Coming to America (Dec. 3), Sidney J. Furie’s Lady Sings the Blues (Dec. 21) and Ava Duvernay’s Middle of Nowhere (Dec. 22).

“It’s important to remember how radical it was to see a Black man — not just as the hero in the movie — but as the hero who talked back to white people,” Cameron Bailey, TIFF’s artistic director, says of In the Heat of the Night.

“You look at what Louis Armstrong was able to do in movies: He was an incredible entertainer, dazzling talent, but constantly deferential to his white co-stars, because that was the role that was expected of African-Americans at the time. But Sidney Poitier was different — and remember that Sidney Poitier came from the Caribbean, and Norman Jewison came from Canada, and that’s what allowed them to make this movie in the United States, right? I think if it was Americans trying to make it, it would have been a very different film.”

Toronto-born Jewison wrote in his 2004 autobiography, This Terrible Business Has Been Good to Me, that he had to shoot In the Heat of the Night north of the Mason-Dixon Line, because he was fearful for Poitier’s safety in a part of America where KKK lynchings of Blacks were still common. But Jewison had a lot of support in making the film, including that of Bobby Kennedy, the former U.S. attorney-general who was then launching a bid for presidency.

Kennedy told Jewison: “It’s very important, Norman, that you make this movie. The time is right for a movie like this. Timing is everything in politics, in art, and in life itself. Now is the time to make In the Heat of the Night.”

Considering the many socially regressive moves of the current Trump Administration stateside, it still feels like time for In the Heat of the Night.

It’s also time for the other Black-prominent movies in Black Star, which include a selection of works by Canadian filmmakers, among them Sudz Sutherland’s Love, Sex and Eating the Bones (also screening Friday, along with three classic Toronto music videos), Stella Meghie’s Jean of the Joneses (Nov. 7), Clement Virgo’s Rude (Dec. 15) and Stephen Williams’ Soul Survivor (Dec. 20).

Growing up in Toronto, Bailey had a hard time finding any kind of Black culture to engage with. The only Black music he heard was via radio stations in Buffalo. The Jeffersons TV sitcom was considered “kind of radical.”

Movies with Black stars — among them Poitier, Paul Robeson, Diana Ross, Richard Pryor, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy and other actors celebrated in Black Star — were something Bailey cherished, in part because they were so rare on the big screen.

And the size of the screen does matter, he says, which is why Black Star represents an important opportunity.

“It is quite literally over 100 years of Black storytelling on the big screen, and I think the big-screen part is important. Because this is so much about a community seeing itself reflected back, to see those movies together, in a theatre, as opposed to just on your own or on YouTube or wherever. It’s a totally different experience.”