Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video

NEW YORK — Tyrese says he's doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife.

The actor-singer cried during a rambling Facebook video posted Wednesday and said, "don't take my baby ... I'm not doing anything illegal." Tyrese said he last saw his 10-year-old daughter Shayla 60 days ago and that he's lost a lot of money due to legal fees. He added: "I'm at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me?"

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday night Tyrese said he's "actually OK," despite what some may believe.