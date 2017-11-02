Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video
NEW YORK — Tyrese says he's doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife.
The actor-singer cried during a rambling Facebook video posted Wednesday and said, "don't take my baby ... I'm not doing anything illegal." Tyrese said he last saw his 10-year-old daughter Shayla 60 days ago and that he's lost a lot of money due to legal fees. He added: "I'm at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me?"
In an Instagram video posted Wednesday night Tyrese said he's "actually OK," despite what some may believe.
Tyrese also kept up his ongoing feud with Dwayne Johnson over the "Fast & Furious" franchise Wednesday night by intentionally cropping the star out of an Instagram photo.
