Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Donna Brazile, former interim head of the Democratic National Committee
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and James Lankford, R-Okla.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Warner; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
"Fox News Sunday" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
