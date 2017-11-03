Kevin Spacey is dropped from Dutch event over abuse claims
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch business forum has
BusinessBoost Live said in a statement Friday that "it is not desirable" to let Spacey speak at their conference Nov. 29 in Rotterdam. The networking forum, aimed at CEOs and entrepreneurs, said it terminated
Spacey has given appearances at other business conferences including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Spacey has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment or abuse in recent days, after accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein prompted others to speak publicly about
Representatives for Spacey have said he's "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."
