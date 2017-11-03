Man charged with social media threats about a Saskatchewan country music festival
FORT QU'APPELLE, Sask. — A man has been charged after threats were made on social media about a Saskatchewan country music event scheduled for next summer.
RCMP say a member of the public alerted them about the threats on Wednesday.
Police did not identify the music festival.
Officers say they identified a suspect and after trying to find the person, a person turned himself in.
Tyrell Eric McKay, who is 30 and is from the Fort Qu'Appelle area has been charged with uttering threats and breach of probation.
He is to appear in court in Fort Qu'Appelle on Monday.
