Man charged with social media threats about a Saskatchewan country music festival

FORT QU'APPELLE, Sask. — A man has been charged after threats were made on social media about a Saskatchewan country music event scheduled for next summer.

RCMP say a member of the public alerted them about the threats on Wednesday.

Police did not identify the music festival.

Officers say they identified a suspect and after trying to find the person, a person turned himself in.

Tyrell Eric McKay, who is 30 and is from the Fort Qu'Appelle area has been charged with uttering threats and breach of probation.