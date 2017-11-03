Tom Cruise, Stephen Colbert among NJ Hall of Fame nominees

TRENTON, N.J. — Tom Cruise, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The hall honours people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey. Cruise spent part of his early years growing up in New Jersey, and Colbert lives in Montclair. Scalia was born in Trenton.

Other nominees include former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, author Fran Lebowitz and publisher Steve Forbes.

Voting for the 2017 class is done online at https://njhalloffame.org/2017-nominees/ .

The 2016 members include Kelly Ripa, Wyclef Jean and Rosey Grier.

