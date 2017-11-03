UK police investigating sex assault linked to Spacey

London police are investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Kevin Spacey.

Police Friday did not identify Spacey by name but said the department's child abuse and sexual offences unit is investigating the reported assault after it was referred to police two days ago.

British media including The Sun reported Spacey was the subject of the investigation.

Police released a statement saying it was investigating a 2008 assault in Lambeth. The statement noted police do not identify people who may or may not be subject to investigation.

Asked whether police were investigating Spacey, a spokesman asked for details about the alleged incident and then provided the statement.

London police policy in cases like this is not to respond to questions about individuals but to respond to questions about incidents.