Actor Lou Diamond Phillips apologizes for DWI in Texas

PORTLAND, Texas — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has apologized for his arrest in Texas on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Phillips told KIII-TV that it "was a mistake" and "it will never happen again."

Police in the coastal community of Portland arrested Phillips around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Jail records show the "La Bamba" star was freed after posting bail on the Class A misdemeanour .

Police Chief Mark Cory says the 55-year-old Phillips drove up to an officer and asked for directions. The officer suspected Phillips had been drinking.

Cory says Phillips' blood alcohol level was .20 per cent , which is more than twice the legal limit for driving.