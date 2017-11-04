Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
PORTLAND, Texas — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips faces a driving while intoxicated charge in Texas for an incident that happened just hours before he appeared at a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi.
Police in Portland, Texas, arrested Phillips around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Jail records show the "La Bamba" star was freed after posting bail, which had been set at $2,500.
Police Chief Mark Cory says an officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the 55-year-old Phillips drove up and asked for directions. The officer suspected Phillips had been drinking.
Cory says Phillips' blood alcohol level was .20
Cory says Phillips, who listed a California address, was
Jail records listed no attorney for Phillips, a 1980 graduate of Corpus Christi's Flour Bluff High School.
