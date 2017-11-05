Auction house says $700k sale for Prince's guitar a record
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — A bidding war resulted in a $700,000 price tag for a Prince guitar — the highest price ever paid for one of the late icon's guitars, according to Julien's Auctions.
The blue teal "Cloud" guitar went far above the $60,000 to $80,000 expected at the Saturday auction. The guitar was one of several items up for sale by rock legends.
A Michael Jackson black and white rhinestone glove sold for $102,000 while a red snakeskin jacket in the
___
Online:
http://www.juliensauctions.com