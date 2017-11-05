Former Disney star Ross Lynch goes very dark in film role

NEW YORK — Former Disney star Ross Lynch has taken on one of the toughest film assignments you can get — making a cannibalistic serial killer likable.

The "Austin and Ally" star plays Jeffrey Dahmer in "My Friend Dahmer" as a high school student, long before he went on his murderous rampages. The actor says he had to start with Dahmer's "humanity."

The 21-year-old actor admits he initially wasn't familiar with Dahmer, who raped, murdered, and dismembered 17 men and boys. He died in prison in 1994.