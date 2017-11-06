Harvard honouring Elton John for efforts to fight HIV, AIDS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Elton John is being honoured at Harvard University for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS.

The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in a ceremony Monday afternoon. Previous winners include former South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former Secretaries General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Javier Perez de Cuellar.

John, who runs an AIDS foundation, calls the award "both gratifying and tremendously humbling."