Kelsea Ballerini might be country's next star

NASHVILLE — Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is proving her place among country music's biggest stars with her second album, "Unapologetically." The 24-year-old singer is nominated for female vocalist of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where she'll also perform a duet with country icon Reba McEntire.

Ballerini's 2015 debut album spawned multiple hit radio singles and racked up nominations and awards. And she's on the verge of another big year with her next record, a smart and catchy story of the Knoxville native who moved to Nashville at 15. She structured the record into chapters of her life, from a breakup to a career transition to falling in love.