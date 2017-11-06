Leonard Cohen to be honoured with memorial concert in Montreal tonight

MONTREAL — A memorial concert will be held in Montreal tonight to pay tribute to the late Canadian artist Leonard Cohen.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup of performers including Sting, k.d. lang, Elvis Costello and Lana Del Rey.

Feist, Damien Rice, Ron Sexsmith and comedian Seth Rogen are also set to perform tributes to the beloved singer-songwriter and poet.

Cohen's son has said the planning for the concert began soon after his father's death last November at the age of 82.

Adam Cohen said the artists were chosen based on their ability to entertain a crowd but also to serve his father's songs well.