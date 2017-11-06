Massive emergency response as fire dims lights at new Calgary movie theatre

CALGARY — A two-alarm fire has damaged a Cineplex (TSX:CGX.DB) movie house that is still under construction in Calgary.

The flames broke out early Sunday evening at the chain's stand-alone complex in the city's southeast.

More than 50 firefighters and several pieces of equipment were called to the scene, but there were no reports of injuries.

Cineplex spokeswoman Sarah Van Lange says the company is assessing the damage, but there is no timeline on when the building will be ready.

Cineplex announced the 11-screen movie house in 2012.

It was supposed to open in 2014, but delays pushed the startup to late next month.

Cineplex had recently been hiring employees for the nearly 4,000-square metre location.

"We are working closely with the local authorities to determine the cause of the fire, but as this is an open investigation, we have no further information to share at this time," said Van Lange