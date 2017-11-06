Review: Billy Bragg delivers the news on 'Bridges Not Walls'
A
A
Billy Bragg, "Bridges Not Walls" (Cooking Vinyl)
Billy Bragg is among the most romantic of protest singers but "Bridges Not Walls" is a newscast of dissent, not a love letter.
Comprising just six songs, the EP gathers Bragg singles released over the past few months, some issued practically as soon as they were written.
A pedal steel lends an Americana
An electric guitar powers Bragg's cover of Anais Mitchell's "Why We Build the Wall," poking holes into some of the justifications for barriers.
A spirited rant against those in
The tone of the piano ballad is mournful, not angry, and lists the usual pro-Brexit arguments — too many foreigners and too many EU rules to comply with.
The elderly protagonist sees his country changing and he's apprehensive. He admits the immigrant children are "respectful, they gave me their seat on the bus" and though their food "smells disgusting" he insists he's not a racist, he just wants "to make things how they used to be." Telling his "dear
Without needing to shout to get his points across, Bragg's politics are not for everyone but the empathy of his approach goes well beyond mere ideologies.