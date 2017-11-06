Rodney Crowell, Kelsea Ballerini honoured by ASCAP
NASHVILLE — Singer songwriters Rodney Crowell and Kelsea Ballerini and hit country songwriter Ashley Gorley were
Crowell, who announced earlier this year he was cancelling all his 2017 tour dates due to a health issue, was given the ASCAP Founder's Award and
The multiple Grammy Award-winner, who turned 67 this year, announced on Twitter last month that he had been diagnosed with dysautonomia, a disorder of the automatic nervous system.
Ballerini, whose second album "Unapologetically" came out last week, was given the ASCAP Vanguard Award and performed her song "In Between."
Gorley was named the top country songwriter of the year by the performing rights organization.