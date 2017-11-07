New laughs fest organized by Quebec comedians hopes to make its debut in 2018

MONTREAL — The recent sex-assault controversy involving the founder of the Just For Laughs festival has prompted the creation of a new comedy bash.

Several dozen mainly francophone Quebec comedians have joined forces to put together an alternative festival.

The new event is the creation of standup comedian Martin Petit and is expected to be launched in 2018.

Organizers admit it's being created as "a direct response to the scandal that recently shook Quebec."

Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon recently stepped down as president of the organization following allegations from at least nine women he either sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.

Petit says in a statement that Quebec comedians received messages on social media asking them to organize their own laughs festival.