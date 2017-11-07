The thawed couple? Canada's Political Blind Date debuts tonight

TVO’s Political Blind Date Series kicks off tonight with a faceoff over marijuana.

This new TV series, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m., sends politicians out on a “date” to discuss some of the most divisive issues of the day.

On tonight’s episode, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis and Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith spend their date bickering about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to legalize the drug while visiting an industrial marijuana factory in Tweed.

Erskine-Smith, 32-year-old Liberal MP from Toronto’s Beach neighbourhood, is adamant that marijuana be legalized and regulated, as his government has promised.

Conservative MP Genuis, 30, of Alberta, objects to the proposition of legalizing weed, saying it’s dangerous to kids, to drivers and to the health of anyone that smokes or eats it.

Will either policymaker be able to change his date’s mind?

The Toronto Star is the series media partner and is providing an exclusive peek at a bonus scene from tonight’s show.

Future episodes will see political blind dates tackle subjects such as safe injection sites, transit, public housing and the prison system.

Watch an interview with MPs Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Garnett Genuis tonight at 8. p.m. on The Agenda with Steve Paikin ahead of the 9 p.m. premiere of Political Blind Date.

Next up on Political Blind Date:

The six-part series airs Tuesdays on TVO at 9 p.m. and on tvo.org. See thestar.com for weekly pre- and post-show coverage.

Nov. 7 — MARIJUANA

Garnett Genuis, Conservative MP, Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP, Beaches-East York.

Nov. 14 — TRANSIT

Doug Ford, former Toronto councillor, and Jagmeet Singh, NDP federal leader.

Nov. 21 — SAFE INJECTION SITES

Matt Brown, London, Ont. mayor, and Giorgio Mammoliti, Toronto councillor, York West.

Nov. 28 — CORRECTIONS

Cheri DiNovo, NDP MPP, Parkdale-High Park, and Marie-France Lalonde, Liberal MPP and Minister, Ottawa-Orleans.

Dec. 5 — HOUSING

Maria Augimeri, Toronto councillor, York Centre, and Adam Vaughan, Liberal MP, Spadina—Fort York

Dec. 12 — CLIMATE CHANGE

Arthur Potts, Liberal MPP, Beaches-East York, and Shannon Stubbs, Conservative MP, Lakeland.

— With files from Alex Ballingall