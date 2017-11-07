Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi

Famously photo-shy singer Sia has tweeted out a naked picture of herself after learning that someone was trying to sell nude paparazzi photos of her.

Sia posted the blurry nude shot showing her behind Monday and added: "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free." The photo includes a watermark denoting it as a preview shot and has a message that says 14 additional photos would be made available if purchased.