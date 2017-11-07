The National is all about its anchors after overhaul: Schneller

The Show: The National, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 (CBC)

The Moment: The experts, chatting

Co-anchor Ian Hanomansing leads a long segment about Sunday’s massacre in a Texas church. Via a split screen, Hanomansing talks to field reporter Paul Hunter.

“Did anyone raise the issue of guns?” Hanomansing asks.

“Not a single person,” Hunter says, shaking his head.

“I was at Newtown,” Hunter continues, referring to the mass execution of children in Connecticut in 2012.

“It was beyond the pale horrific. I cried…. You look at all the shootings and it’s hard not to be a cynic.”

The debut of this revamped, four-anchor news hour landed on a big news day: In addition to Texas, a police officer was killed in Abbotsford, B.C. (co-anchor Andrew Chang led that one), the British press released the Paradise Papers (co-anchor Rosemary Barton), and co-anchor Adrienne Arsenault did an in-depth field report from the ruins of Raqqa.

Four complicated stories, in four different countries, all with impact in Canada.

With each, however, my takeaway was the same: The revamp gives us the minimum amount of news we need, to deliver us into news analysis.

“We know Abbotsford,” Chang said to his field reporter, setting the tone of “experts talkin’ to ya.”

“I’ll show you the ugly scars in Raqqa,” Arsenault promised. Emphasis on I.

Covering Valerie Plante’s upset election win as Montreal mayor, Barton opined, “I think people were a little fed up with Denis Coderre.”

“You know the news,” the Ceeb seems to be saying. “But we’re the experts. Not the stentorian experts-on-high the way we used to be — we’re chatty experts. Your four friends who always make you go, “Huh.”