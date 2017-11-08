Celebrity chef and author Antonio Carluccio dies at age 80
LONDON — Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Antonio Carluccio has died. He was 80.
His death was announced on Carluccio's
Carluccio, who was born and raised in Italy, had restaurants in England, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates bearing his name. His many Carluccio's restaurants helped popularize inexpensive Italian food.
He also appeared in several television shows and wrote 22 cookbooks.
The restaurant chain said in a statement: "Antonio built Carluccio's from one restaurant to the fantastic brand it is today. It isn't just Antonio's name above our doors, but his heart and soul lives and breathes throughout our restaurants."
