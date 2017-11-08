Entertainment

Josh Groban joins Tony Danza in Netflix's "The Good Cop"

FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Josh Groban arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Netflix said Wednesday, Nov. 8, that Groban will play a straight-laced New York City detective on "The Good Cop." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Josh Groban is adding the role of police detective to his TV resume.

Netflix said Wednesday that Groban will play a straight-laced New York City detective on "The Good Cop."

The actor-singer will star opposite Tony Danza, who plays his father. Danza's character, a disgraced NYPD officer, is the street-wise adviser to his cautious son.

Groban has appeared in a number of TV series, including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "The Office."

He made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut last year in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

Andy Breckman, who created the series "Monk," is an executive producer for "The Good Cop."

A release date for the 10-episode comedy-drama series was not announced.

