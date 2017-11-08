Entertainment

Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to lead Met Gala

FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. The Met announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of next year's event. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. The Met announced on Nov. 8, 2017, that Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of next year's event. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will host next year's star-studded costume gala held annually by the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met announced Wednesday that the singer, human rights lawyer and fashion mogul will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in co-chairing the event May 7. Wintour has served as a chair of the event nearly every year going back to 1995.

The Met Gala traditionally features celebrities dressed in sometimes outrageous costumes. Rihanna has drawn red carpet attention in years past, including last year, when she wore a dress covered in fluttery petal-like pieces by Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo.

Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams joined Wintour in chairing last year's gala.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular