Entertainment

Sean Combs 'just joking' on name change from Diddy to Love

FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Sean Combs, producer of the documentary film "Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story," poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Combs announced on Nov. 4, 2017, that he was changing his nickname to Love or Brother Love. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Sean Combs, producer of the documentary film "Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story," poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Combs announced on Nov. 4, 2017, that he was changing his nickname to Love or Brother Love. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Sean Combs says he was only joking when he announced over the weekend that he had changed his nickname from Diddy to Love, as in Brother Love.

The rapper and producer took to Twitter and Instagram to set the record straight after he says he learned "you cannot play around with the internet." He says Love is one of his "alter egos." Combs' other nicknames over the years include Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy. He now says he'll answer to any of those names and also Love.

That's the opposite of what he said in a video posted on his 48th birthday Saturday. He told fans in that message that was going by "Love, a.k.a. Brother Love" and wouldn't answer to anything else.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular