Fox's Smith avoids story covered heavily by colleagues
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — While Fox News Channel has spent hours talking about Hillary Clinton and an Obama-era uranium deal in recent weeks, its news anchor Shepard Smith avoided the story entirely.
Fresh evidence that Smith is an island unto himself at the news network came in research released Thursday by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America. During the three weeks starting Oct. 17, Fox News spent just under 12 hours talking about the Uranium One deal, with 29
In recent weeks, the issue has been at the
Republicans have called for a probe into the 2010 purchase of American uranium mines by a Russian-backed company, noting some of the company's investors had donated money to Clinton. The state department, then led by Clinton, was one of nine U.S. agencies with oversight of the deal, although she has said she wasn't involved. Trump has said the company's sale is a scandal on par with Watergate.
Trump's
Smith's 3 p.m. weekday newscast didn't mention the story at all during the three weeks, except for two minutes on Oct. 27 — when Smith wasn't in and Trace Gallagher substituted for him.
Fox did not make Smith or the show's executive producer available for an interview on Thursday. The veteran newscaster is often criticized by Fox's more conservative viewers for reporting on views they disagree with.
"The base doesn't like Shepard Smith," said Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the conservative Media Research Center. "That would be a heck of a Christmas present — dump Shep, let MSNBC have him."
Fox News, in response, said Smith was "one of the most valued and talented journalists" at the network.
The Uranium One story came back in the news through stories in The Hill in October that the FBI was investigating whether Russia was trying to gain influence in the U.S. nuclear industry at the time the deal was being considered. The MRC said ABC and CBS spent a total of 4 minutes, 38 seconds on this story, and NBC News didn't cover it. The watchdog had no accounting for how much time CNN and MSNBC spent on the story, but said they were most likely to debunk it when it was brought up.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
'People like to be scared': Understanding the science behind why we watch horror movies
-
In Focus
The Snowman marks serial killers' return to the silver screen
Most Popular
-
Feds tout expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit as questions remain
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop