Gary Oldman marries for fifth time

LOS ANGELES — Gary Oldman is married for the fifth time.

The 59-year-old British actor married art curator Gisele Schmidt in late August at the Beverly Hills, California home of his friend and manager Doug Urbanksi, Urbanksi said Thursday. Oldman confirmed his marriage in an interview, saying he'd done it "quietly."

Urbanksi said Oldman had known Schmidt for four or five years and the wedding included several dozen friends. A judge finalized Oldman's divorce from his fourth wife two years ago, according to court records.