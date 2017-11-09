Entertainment

In a race against time, Ridley Scott cuts out Kevin Spacey

This combination photo shows Kevin Spacey at the Tony Awards in New York on June 11, 2017, left, and Christopher Plummer during a portrait session in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2013. Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott‚Äôs finished film ‚ÄúAll the Money in the World‚Äù and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it‚Äôs supposed to hit theaters. People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. (AP Photo)

This combination photo shows Kevin Spacey at the Tony Awards in New York on June 11, 2017, left, and Christopher Plummer during a portrait session in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2013. Spacey is getting cut out of Ridley Scott‚Äôs finished film ‚ÄúAll the Money in the World‚Äù and replaced by Christopher Plummer just over one month before it‚Äôs supposed to hit theaters. People close to the production who were not authorized to speak publicly say Plummer is commencing reshoots immediately in the role of J. Paul Getty. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Hollywood director Ridley Scott's madman feats of efficiency have long been legend. Now, he's attempting what could be his greatest trick yet.

He plans to cut Kevin Spacey out of the already completed movie "All the Money in the World" and reshoot the actor's many scenes with Christopher Plummer instead. And Scott intends to do it in time to make a release date just six weeks away.

Spacey — who was going to star in the movie as the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty — has been hit by a flood of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular