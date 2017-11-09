In a race against time, Ridley Scott cuts out Kevin Spacey
NEW YORK — Hollywood director Ridley Scott's madman feats of efficiency have long been legend. Now, he's attempting what could be his greatest trick yet.
He plans to cut Kevin Spacey out of the already completed movie "All the Money in the World" and reshoot the actor's many scenes with Christopher Plummer instead. And Scott intends to do it in time to make a release date just six weeks away.
Spacey — who was going to star in the movie as the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty — has been hit by a flood of sexual harassment and assault allegations.
